Rita Ora says she wanted to tell a story through her MTV Video Music Awards outfits.
Rita Ora wanted her MTV Video Music Awards outfits to ''tell a story''.
The pop sensation stunned fans in two glamorous outfits on Monday (20.08.18), and she said she wanted her clothes to be part of a narrative for the night.
Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''I wanted to tell a story throughout the night.
''I knew I wanted to be sexy, chic, and beautiful. Jason [Rembert] and I kept the looks all in black [and used] different textures and silhouettes to express my edgy, badass side.''
Rita almost bared all in a completely sheer gown at the awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.
She went braless under the dress but the strategically placed embroidery on the outfit preserved her modesty.
Her black underwear was clearly visible underneath the see-through dress, which she wore with a matching chunky choker, black stilettos and a selection of onyx rings.
Lorraine Schwartz created the custom accessories, featuring black diamonds that totaled over 200 carats.
Rita opted for dramatic eye liner to match the pattern on her gown and wore her hair slicked back from her face.
For the afterparty, she changed into a black Alexandre Vauthier feathered ensemble, with diamond encrusted flowers draping her scraped back hair.
The night before, Rita kicked off VMAs with a performance of 'For You' with former One Direction star Liam Payne.
While performing, she opted for a neon green leopard print mini dress with matching tights and wore heels with the same pattern.
She paired the outfit with large costume style diamond earrings and a variety of bracelets, a selection of tiny silver rings adorned her now bright red manicured hands.
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...