Rita Ora wanted her MTV Video Music Awards outfits to ''tell a story''.

The pop sensation stunned fans in two glamorous outfits on Monday (20.08.18), and she said she wanted her clothes to be part of a narrative for the night.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''I wanted to tell a story throughout the night.

''I knew I wanted to be sexy, chic, and beautiful. Jason [Rembert] and I kept the looks all in black [and used] different textures and silhouettes to express my edgy, badass side.''

Rita almost bared all in a completely sheer gown at the awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.

She went braless under the dress but the strategically placed embroidery on the outfit preserved her modesty.

Her black underwear was clearly visible underneath the see-through dress, which she wore with a matching chunky choker, black stilettos and a selection of onyx rings.

Lorraine Schwartz created the custom accessories, featuring black diamonds that totaled over 200 carats.

Rita opted for dramatic eye liner to match the pattern on her gown and wore her hair slicked back from her face.

For the afterparty, she changed into a black Alexandre Vauthier feathered ensemble, with diamond encrusted flowers draping her scraped back hair.

The night before, Rita kicked off VMAs with a performance of 'For You' with former One Direction star Liam Payne.

While performing, she opted for a neon green leopard print mini dress with matching tights and wore heels with the same pattern.

She paired the outfit with large costume style diamond earrings and a variety of bracelets, a selection of tiny silver rings adorned her now bright red manicured hands.