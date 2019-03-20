Rita Ora was taught Spanish by her taxi driver when she brought him into the studio to help with 'R.I.P.', her collaboration with Sofia Reyes.
Rita Ora was taught Spanish by her taxi driver for her collaboration with Sofia Reyes.
The 28-year-old star has teamed up with the 'R.I.P.' singer for her latest track, and the Mexican hitmaker has revealed how Rita took the unlikely tutor into the studio to help with her pronunciation.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Sofia said: ''She told me this great story where she was on her way to the studio and didn't know how to pronounce anything in Spanish.
''Her driver was Latin, so she took him to the studio and he was telling her how to pronounce everything. I thought that was the best story ever. It's brilliant.''
Sofia explained that the song - which references the ''bulls**t'' in her life - has inspired by US president Donald Trump.
She added: ''The world is kind of going in a weird place, that's one thing I talk about in 'R.I.P.' There's a point where I mention walls.''
Meanwhile, Rita recently revealed she can't brush her teeth in the morning unless she has music on.
While revealing that she loves to sing in the shower during a Twitter Q&A, the star admitted that she can't get start frothing up the toothpaste on her teeth until she has her favourite songs playing.
Speaking in a Twitter video, she said: ''Do I sing in the shower? usually, I'm like rushing in the shower and I'm like in and out in and out - but I have to put on music in the mornings otherwise I can't really like brush my teeth or anything.
''So yeah I do kind of sing in the shower and sometimes I do without knowing, I think it's healthy I think everyone should sing in the shower.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...