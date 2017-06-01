Rita Ora's style is inspired by ''the streets''.

The 26-year-old singer has revealed her fashion sense has always been influenced by her upbringing in London, and although the star has hinted when she was growing up she couldn't afford the garments she wanted to wear she was forced to ''adapt'' her look.

Speaking to Hashtaglegend.com about her appearance and style evolution, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I think I'm still very inspired by the streets. I grew up in West London and we were a middle class family. We were just lucky to have each other. You know what I'm saying? I was really inspired by streetwear and that culture. Sometimes you look at things and say, 'Oh, I really want that'. But you can't afford that, so you adapt. The streetwear styles were always something I could fall back on.''

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker has gone on to become a worldwide success in the entertainment industry but she doesn't think the way she dresses has changed because of her status, and although she can splurge on designer garments with extortionate price tags if she wants to she never forgets her original style.

She explained: ''Maybe due to, ahem, the fact that I can afford something now but not really, no. It's just expanded a bit more. I haven't forgotten where I came from. I used to make things from scratch and people used to be, like, 'Woah! What's that?' And I'd be, like, 'Gucci.'''

Rita has joined forces with various brands including Tezenis, Rimmel DKNY and Roberto Cavalli, she has admitted her preferred company is sportswear giant Adidas - who she first partnered with in 2014 - and Dries Van Noten.

She said: ''I really love Dries Van Noten and Adidas because we've been working with them for 15 collections.

''People are really surprised by my knowledge of fashion. That really confuses people. But I like to know people's stories, and the stories behind the brands.''