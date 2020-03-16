Rita Ora takes style inspiration from her friends.

The 29-year-old singer and actress - who is the face of European shoe retailer Deichmann's Spring/Summer 2020 campaign - revealed she often turns to her famous pals for fashion advice.

She said: ''It comes from my friends, I've got some really stylish friends. [But] I like to rely on my taste, I feel like I've got good taste. I really follow my gut.''

Meanwhile, Rita previously revealed she is happy to take fashion risks and never wants to be afraid to try new things.

She explained: ''I would like to have no boundaries. I would like to feel like I can wear anything and everything. My history in style has been really sporadic so far.

''It was always like [people said], 'Oh, I didn't expect her to wear that'. I don't ever want to stop trying out new things!''

And Rita believes being stylish is all about attitude.

The star said: ''My style inspiration always comes from attitude, from rock stars and movie stars. As long as that attitude is there, never let the clothes wear you.

''I've always believed that you have so many incredible, beautiful people in the world that have that doubt like, 'Oh I can't pull that off', 'There's no way in hell I can wear that' - you just don't know unless you try. I think it's all about attitude. That's how I look at it really.''

The actress has also insisted that women ''naturally use sex appeal'' and said she loves showing off her sexuality with her fashion choices.

Rita said: ''What I look for when I make style choices really comes down to who I want to be that day. I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.

''I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.

''I look at it like beauty and art. I envy the girls that can go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. For me I like making a dramatic impact, so I like to put on make-up and to decide on how I want to feel that day.''