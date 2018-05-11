Rita Ora wants her new track 'Girls' to be a bisexual ''anthem''.

The 27-year-old singer teamed up with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX on the brand new track - which features the lines, ''Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls'' and ''I'm open-minded ... I'm 50/50, and I'm never gonna hide it'' - and is keen for it to become an anthem for bisexuality and ''freedom''.

She said: ''It really represents freedom and the chance to be what you want to be - and there being no judgment and just living your life as you want to live it. That's what this song represents to me every time I hear it.

''It was really inspired by one of my favourite songs: 'I Kissed a Girl' by Katy Perry. That was the first song anyone heard of Katy Perry's, and it was just such a statement; it was so fun. I wanted to do something that was in that lane.''

Asked if she'd like for it to be a bisexual anthem, she added: ''Definitely. I definitely want it to feel like it's an anthem to somebody. I want there to be a sense of freedom for anyone who listens to it. So I'll take it!''

Rita insists it ''doesn't matter'' about her own sexuality and hates the ''narrow mindedness'' of putting a label on someone's preferences.

Asked if she is bisexual or fluid, she shared to People magazine: ''I think the way ... If people look at it like that, it's very narrow-minded, and I don't think that's what this record is. I don't think that that even matters.''