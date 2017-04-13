Rita Ora says her new album will ''shock'' people.

The 'Body On Me' hitmaker is gearing up to release her first record since her 2012 debut LP 'Ora', and has teased that it will touch on more ''personal'' aspects of her life as she admits she has always tried to keep her private life out of the limelight, but she is ready to bare her soul on her second record.

She told the My issue of the UK's Shape magazine: ''Of everything I've accomplished, I'm proudest of my new album. It's going to shock people. I think it'll be like, 'Wow, I didn't know she had those emotions.' Because I don't think they really know me ... They see pictures of me, they watch me on TV, but I try to keep my personal life as private as possible, and I don't post pictures of who I'm seeing. On this album, though, I say things I think people have been wanting to know. But it's done in a moving-forward way. It's a positive, uplifting album.''

It was recently revealed that the blonde beauty has tapped David Bowie's former drummer, Mick 'Woody' Woodmansey, who is known for his work with the late music legend's band The Spiders from Mars and for performing with the 'Starman' hitmaker during his Ziggy Stardust phase, for the album.

The 66-year-old sticksman, who was unsure as to Rita's singing abilities but was ''pleasantly surprised'', recently said: ''I was like 'are you sure you want what I do? I'm a hard-hitting rock guy' but it was exactly what she wanted.

''I had her in this bag with the modelly, X Factor singers that probably need auto-tuning.

''But when we came together in the session she can really sing. I was really pleasantly surprised, she's got a great voice.''

The 'R.I.P.' hitmaker earned £3 million in 2016 - despite not releasing a single track of her own last year.

The singer-and-actress hasn't released a new song since 'Body On Me', 'Coming Home' and 'Poison' in 2015, but she has kept the money rolling in thanks to her promo work with various brands including Adidas and Coca-Cola, and from starring in the two films in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise.

Last year Rita signed a new deal with Atlantic Records UK - a subsidiary of Warner Music Group - following her departure from Jay-Z's label Roc Nation and insisted that her second album will be deeply personal.