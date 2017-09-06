Rita Ora's mum sings on her new album.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker has revealed her eagerly-anticipated second studio album has a real family vibe to it and so she wanted the person that gave her life and her loved ones to play a part in it.

She said: ''It's fun cos I wanted to talk on it and my mum to talk on it. And everything has an interlude.

''It's a record that's like a photo album. The artwork has a lot to do with where I came from.''

The 26-year-old beauty recorded parts of the record - which is the follow-up to her 2012 debut 'Ora' - in her family's pub and has confessed there may be one or two numbers that she sung whilst intoxicated.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I wanted people that I've know my whole life to be around me while I was in that creative process.

''My dad owns a pub, so I would got to the pub all the time and like chill, it was the first time I made music without people screaming down my neck.

''I even recorded some of the album while drunk.

''I went home to record this album and went out and got drunk with friends that I've know my whole life.''

The record is due to be released next month, but in the meantime, Rita is working on her collaboration with Charli XCX called 'Girls' which she hopes will bring ''girl power'' back.

She said: ''I'm thinking about putting something out that represents me and my girls, a going-out anthem, definitely a girl-power track.''