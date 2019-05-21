Rita Ora is keen to land more movie roles.

The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker made her big screen debut with a cameo appearance as a drug addict in 2015's 'Southpaw' and that year also saw her go on to establish her character Mia Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise, whilst she also appeared in the TV show 'Empire'.

Rita - who has appeared in all three 'Fifty Shades' movies - can currently be seen in the live-action Pokemon movie 'Detective Pikachu', which sees her voice Dr. Ann Laurent, and it won't be the last time fans will see the pop star on-screen.

Speaking of her aspirations to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the singer said: ''I want to do more films and keep doing a bunch more stuff, I just want to keep working.''

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker previously revealed Jennifer Lopez is one of her ''biggest inspirations'' as someone who has achieved success as an actress, singer and on the small screen.

She said: ''I chose to do multiple things like TV and movies. I kind of can't go back now. I really actually enjoy it. One of my biggest inspirations [besides] Beyonce, is Jennifer Lopez. She's really hard-working. I see how much she does and I'm like, 'I want to do that!'''

Rita said her decision to ''broaden her resume'' came as she wanted to experience new things.

She added: ''There's different types of entertainers nowadays and I really want to broaden my resume. I want to do movies, I want to do music, I want to travel the world, you know?''

The Proud' singer previously revealed she would love to take on a superhero role.

She said: ''Yeah, I would love to. I would love to do lots of films. For me, it's always about the script. I would love to do things that involve power, or maybe something like a superhero.''

Rita blended her singing and acting talents together for her role in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise's final instalment 'Fifty Shades Freed' last year, as not only did her character have a larger part, but she also teamed up with Liam Payne to record 'For You' for the soundtrack.

And following the success of the franchise, Rita even teased that her character could be set to star in her own spin-off.

She said: ''There could be a sequel because I get kidnapped and there's a whole thing that happens, I'm not spoiling it because the book is already out.''