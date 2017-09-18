Rita Ora has admitted she once split up with a partner over FaceTime, but insists she would never dump someone via text message.
The 26-year-old singer has admitted that whilst she's never committed the sin of dumping someone via text message, she has had to deal with a ''situation'' over the Apple app FaceTime.
When asked if she'd ever split up with someone via text, she said: ''No, I've never done it by text. I've done ... I've had a situation over FaceTime, yeah, but I've never done it by text. But we already knew where it was going, you know what I'm saying?''
The 'Your Song' hitmaker - who has previously dated Rob Kardashian and musicians Calvin Harris and Richard Hilfiger - also insists she's never had to deliver the bad news of a break up to anyone before, as people either ''split up with [her]'', or the decision is mutual between both parties.
Rita was taking part in the 'Honesty Game' on BBC Radio 1 on Monday (18.09.17) with DJ Scott Mills, when she was asked to describe the worst way she'd split up with an ex, and she said: ''I'm always very honest, you know that. So let's think ... To be honest I haven't actually split up with people a lot, they've always kind of split up with me. It's always just been like a natural separation. It's been like, 'I don't think this is working is it?' and they're like 'Yeah'. I think it's like, we're both kind of on the same page. It's not like 'I've got to tell you something, I don't want to be with you any more.' I think it's one of those, yeah. I've never had a split up where it's like 'I'm over you, it's over.'''
