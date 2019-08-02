Rita Ora says that showing off her sexuality through her fashion choices is ''empowering''.
Rita Ora finds showing off her sexuality ''empowering''.
The 28-year-old singer and actress says women ''naturally use sex appeal'' and she loves showing off her sexuality with her fashion choices.
Speaking to Virgin Media's 'Xposé', Rita said: ''What I look for when I make style choices really comes down to who I want to be that day. I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature.
''I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.
''I look at it like beauty and art. I envy the girls that can go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. For me I like making a dramatic impact, so I like to put on make-up and to decide on how I want to feel that day.''
Rita is happy to take fashion risks and never wants to be afraid to try new things.
She explained: ''I would like to have no boundaries. I would like to feel like I can wear anything and everything. My history in style has been really sporadic so far.
''It was always like [people said], 'Oh, I didn't expect her to wear that'. I don't ever want to stop trying out new things!''
And Rita believes being stylish is all about attitude.
The star - who has signed on as the face of footwear brand Deichmann - said: ''My style inspiration always comes from attitude, from rock stars and movie stars. As long as that attitude is there, never let the clothes wear you.
''I've always believed that you have so many incredible, beautiful people in the world that have that doubt like, 'Oh I can't pull that off', 'There's no way in hell I can wear that' - you just don't know unless you try. I think it's all about attitude. That's how I look at it really.''
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...