Rita Ora admits she went through a ''rollercoaster of emotions'' after going her separate ways from Roc Nation and found it difficult to release music for some time.
Rita Ora went through a ''rollercoaster of emotions'' after going her separate ways from Roc Nation.
The 'Anywhere' hitmaker split from her record label and admits it left her struggling to put out new music.
She said: ''I had a bit of an issue, publicly, with putting out music which got me really, really, kind of devastated, and I was really down, and then I was really angry, and then I was really frustrated, and then I was really happy that it was happening ... It was all these emotions, so my album is definitely a rollercoaster of emotions ... I'm still crazy, like, I still love to go out and party. Everyone who knows me knows that I love to have a good time, but I wanted this album to also be [something] you could put on and vibe with your friends. There's a lot of ups and downs, but I'm very, very proud of it.''
Now that is behind her though, Rita is excited for what 2018 will bring for her with her music.
She added to Billboard: ''I just said to myself, '2018, I'm just going to put out as much music as I can.' 2018 is very fun, because we've got the film coming out in February, Valentines Day, 50 Shades Freed. We've got the song available now, which we'll be performing everywhere. I've got my album coming out, probably after March. That's my aim because enough is enough now; it's time for new music.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...