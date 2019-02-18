Rita Ora has ''panic attacks'' and gets ''anxious'' about getting cancer after her mother Vera battled the disease.
Rita Ora is ''anxious'' about getting cancer after her mother battled the disease.
The 'Hot Right Now' singer's mother Vera has revealed her daughter suffers from panic attacks as a direct result from Vera being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.
She told Style magazine: ''Rita rebelled a little, bunking off school for a couple of weeks. It was her mental escape ... The whole family is still left with the anxieties that cancer ingrains. Rita gets anxious and sometimes has panic attacks. Having a serious illness in the family gives you a different perspective on life. You become appreciative of every day. Money or status don't make a difference to me. What's important are health and family. I learnt to prioritise these the hard way.''
Rita had previously revealed she has therapy once a week.
She said: ''I'm not scared to admit I've had therapy. I have someone I speak to once a week. People suffer from it in different ways, but for me it's more about thinking about the long-term goal. I'm a very 'in the moment' person, so if I have to do something there and then, I'll be fine. But if I think about it, that's when anxious thoughts start going on ...
''I get so nervous because I care so much. Sometimes I get nervous about recording a song in the studio. I'm like, 'I'm not ready to record this yet.' Or, 'I don't think I can do this.' So I'm relieved to have people around me who encourage me to do well.''
