Rita Ora is ''anxious'' about getting cancer after her mother battled the disease.

The 'Hot Right Now' singer's mother Vera has revealed her daughter suffers from panic attacks as a direct result from Vera being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

She told Style magazine: ''Rita rebelled a little, bunking off school for a couple of weeks. It was her mental escape ... The whole family is still left with the anxieties that cancer ingrains. Rita gets anxious and sometimes has panic attacks. Having a serious illness in the family gives you a different perspective on life. You become appreciative of every day. Money or status don't make a difference to me. What's important are health and family. I learnt to prioritise these the hard way.''

Rita had previously revealed she has therapy once a week.

She said: ''I'm not scared to admit I've had therapy. I have someone I speak to once a week. People suffer from it in different ways, but for me it's more about thinking about the long-term goal. I'm a very 'in the moment' person, so if I have to do something there and then, I'll be fine. But if I think about it, that's when anxious thoughts start going on ...

''I get so nervous because I care so much. Sometimes I get nervous about recording a song in the studio. I'm like, 'I'm not ready to record this yet.' Or, 'I don't think I can do this.' So I'm relieved to have people around me who encourage me to do well.''