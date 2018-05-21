Rita Ora trained as a goalkeeper until she was 13.

The 'Body On Me' hitmaker, who has partnered with UEFA on her 'Girls Tour' to get more women interested in football, revealed she used to play the sport as a teenager as she warmed up for her Manchester concert last week, with a pre-gig kick about with freestyle football world champion Liv Cooke.

The pop superstar brought Liv on stage, bringing football and music together by accompanying Rita's new track 'Girls' with her football skills.

Rita said: ''I'm a good goalie. I love football, and when I used to play football I used to be a really good goalkeeper. I played in a team as a goalkeeper until I was 13.

''It's a privilege to be part of this inspiring initiative, driving home messages of acceptance, individuality and finding a place to belong. My message to any young girl that's thinking of picking up a ball is to just go for it! Being part of a team inspires confidence, builds friendships and can be liberating.''

The Together #WePlayStrong campaign aims to change the image of women's football, something which the 'Your Song' hitmaker previously said is a ''privilege'' to be part of.

She said: ''The values of Together #WePlayStrong centre not only around football but female empowerment and equality too, so I was 100% behind this campaign when I was approached to partner with UEFA.

''It's a privilege to be part of such an inspiring initiative, driving home messages of acceptance, individuality and finding a place to belong.

''My message to any young girl that's thinking of picking up a ball is to just go for it!

''Being part of a team inspires confidence, builds friendships and can be liberating.''

Rita and UEFA's aim with the campaign is to make football the number one sport for girls and women in countries across Europe within the next five years.

Peter Willems, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship Activities at UEFA, added: ''We're excited to have Rita Ora on board with Together #WePlayStrong.

''We believe we've formed the perfect partnership that will help to grow the game across Europe for young girls.

''Our partnership will continue to evolve with dynamic surprises that will help connect UEFA to the world of young women through music, entertainment, fashion and sport.''

Details can be found at www.weplaystrong.org