Rita Ora paid an emotional tribute to late DJ Avicii as she performed their 2017 hit 'Lonely Together' at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend festival on Sunday (27.05.18).
Rita Ora remembered the late Avicii with an emotional live tribute at BBC Music's The Biggest Weekend.
The 27-year-old singer performed 'Lonely Together', which she released with the DJ - who was tragically found dead in his hotel room last month aged 28 - as the words 'Avicii 1989 - 2018' appeared on the screen behind her.
During her show on Sunday (27.05.18), she told the Swansea festival crowd after the song: ''Thank you. Thank you for singing that with me. It's always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along.''
The track was the Swedish star's final release before his death, and Rita previously admitted it was tough to perform it during a show in the Netherlands last month.
She said at the time: ''I had the honour of collaborating with someone who changed my life and he was a really good friend of mine.
''I heard some DJs playing some of his music earlier, and I haven't sang his song that we did together ever since he passed away, until today. It's going to be very hard for me to sing this next song.''
Following the death of the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker the Oman police department found ''no criminal suspicion'' relating to Avicii's death and two post-mortem examinations were conducted, with authorities ruling out foul play.
At the end of April, his family released a statement which seemingly confirmed the EDM star had taken his own life.
It read: ''Stockholm, 26 April 2018
''Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.
''When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music.
''He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.
''He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.
''Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.
''Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.
''We love you, Your family [sic]''
Avicii retired from performing in 2016 citing health issues as his reason for calling time on his shows.
He had been battling with acute pancreatitis - which is a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas - due in part to excessive alcohol consumption, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...