Rita Ora remembered the late Avicii with an emotional live tribute at BBC Music's The Biggest Weekend.

The 27-year-old singer performed 'Lonely Together', which she released with the DJ - who was tragically found dead in his hotel room last month aged 28 - as the words 'Avicii 1989 - 2018' appeared on the screen behind her.

During her show on Sunday (27.05.18), she told the Swansea festival crowd after the song: ''Thank you. Thank you for singing that with me. It's always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along.''

The track was the Swedish star's final release before his death, and Rita previously admitted it was tough to perform it during a show in the Netherlands last month.

She said at the time: ''I had the honour of collaborating with someone who changed my life and he was a really good friend of mine.

''I heard some DJs playing some of his music earlier, and I haven't sang his song that we did together ever since he passed away, until today. It's going to be very hard for me to sing this next song.''

Following the death of the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker the Oman police department found ''no criminal suspicion'' relating to Avicii's death and two post-mortem examinations were conducted, with authorities ruling out foul play.

At the end of April, his family released a statement which seemingly confirmed the EDM star had taken his own life.

It read: ''Stockholm, 26 April 2018

''Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.

''When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music.

''He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness.

''He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.

''Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.

''Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

''We love you, Your family [sic]''

Avicii retired from performing in 2016 citing health issues as his reason for calling time on his shows.

He had been battling with acute pancreatitis - which is a potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas - due in part to excessive alcohol consumption, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.