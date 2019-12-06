Rita Ora has paid tribute to Avicii at a special concern in his honour.

The 29-year-old singer collaborated with the late DJ - who tragically died in April last year at the age of 28 - on 'Lonely Together', and she performed the track during a benefit concert raising awareness of suicide and mental health.

Taking to Instagram after the show - which was organised by the Tim Bergling Foundation named after the Swedish star - she wrote: ''I want to thank @avicii's family for organising this to raise awareness for mental health, especially within the music industry.

''Often success can be seen as a representation that someone is also doing well mentally, however, we can see here that there is sooo much more work to be done.

''Thank you to all 60,000 of you and the ones watching at home and Tim's family.''

The emotional show - which was organised by his friend David Guetta and featured appearances from the likes of Aloe Blacc and Adam Lambert - took place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday (05.12.19) and was live streamed on Avicii's YouTube Channel.

Alongside photos from the event, Rita also shared a quote from the DJ's father Klas Bergling.

He said: ''We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide. ''Policies and tools are needed to detect the risks and prevent suicide, especially among young people.''

The singers performing at the concert were backed by a huge live band, which was Avicii's dream for his music.

Klas previously explained: ''Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realising his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way.''