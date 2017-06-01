Rita Ora says her relationship with Cara Delevingne was ''ambiguous''.

The 26-year-old singer and the 24-year-old supermodel used to be virtually inseparable, referring to each other as ''wifey'' and Rita said she liked keeping people guessing about their close friendship.

During an interview with #legend, the interviewer said: ''When you wifed Cara, that kicked off a huge storm,'' and Rita replied: ''Yeah, I think it's safe to say we started a trend. I think we did. She's one of my faves but that's just another era. We were on fire then.''

The magazine went on to ask: ''Was it ever sexual, that relationship? It was ambiguous,'' to which Rita answered: ''Well, that's the point.''

Rita also spoke about the song 'Girls' on her new album, which she insisted is about supporting other women and not about falling in love with them.

She explained: ''There's a song called 'Girls' which, at the first listen, you'll be, like, 'Oh, wow. She's definitely letting us know that she likes girls.' But it's not that. It is called Girls because I have features with my actual friends on it, like Charli XCX, who is one of my bestest friends. The song is basically about females complimenting other females and supporting each other. Feminist isn't a scary word but sometimes people are afraid to use it because it's been used in, like, a very aggressive context. But it's not really about that.

''When Katy Perry sang 'I Kissed a Girl', it wasn't necessarily her saying, 'Guys, I'm a lesbian'. It was more about feeling empowered to be outspoken and free to choose and pick, and say things. That's what Girls is about and it's really exciting. I'm not the only one doing it. A lot of people have been doing it throughout the years. I'm just joining the pack.''

During the interview, Rita - who previously dated Rob Kardashian and Calvin Harris - also responded to the writer's comment that ''You seem comfortable with your sexuality,'' by saying: ''It's just the way people are. You choose who you are and who you want to be. And that's just who I am. I don't judge anyone. I don't have opinions unless they're on myself. I just do what I feel. I really react off of feel and instinct.''