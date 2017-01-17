Rita Ora has written a song for the 'Fifty Shades Darker' soundtrack.

The 26-year-old singer - who reprises her role as Mia Gray in the saucy sequel - has revealed fans will be able to hear her first new music in over a year when the highly-anticipated movie is released next month.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I've recorded a song for the new 'Fifty Shades of Grey' soundtrack. It's my first new song in a while but I can't say anything more than that yet.''

The track - which is called 'Kiss Me' - will be available on the deluxe version of the album.

While she hasn't released an album since 2012, the 'America's Next Top Model' host insists she works much harder than people realise.

Asked the biggest misconception about her, she said: ''People are always really surprised by how hard I work. Today I was up at 4am filming in Rome, then I got a flight to London this afternoon to perform at Tezenis, then I'm flying to the States to host 'America's Next Top Model'. I also don't think people realise how sick my sense of humour is.''

Meanwhile, last week, Halsey released 'Not Afraid Anymore', which will feature in the movie.

The lyrics to the track include: ''I am not ashamed anymore / I want something so impure / You better impress now / watching my dress now, fall to the floor''.

And Nick Jonas has proclaimed ''many babies will be made'' to 'Bom Bidi Bom', his 'Fifty Shades Darker' collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

Taking to Twitter to share the tracklisting, Nick, 24, wrote: ''I know many babies will be made to this soundtrack.. #FiftyShadesDarker @NickiMinaj @FiftyShades (sic)''

Also featured is a huge collaboration between Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', which saw them recently smash a hotel room in London for the music video.

The pair caused utter chaos in London's five-star hotel St Pancras Renaissance where the shot the accompanying visuals for their song.

A source said: ''Taylor had to light the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn't have to be evacuated.

''At one point Taylor smashed a mirror in the bathroom. All the scenes were carefully planned. It's going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels.''