Rita Ora has had to pull out of her headline performance at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland due to a recurring chest infection but has promised to return to sing at the event next year.
The 28-year-old singer was due to top the bill on Friday (21.06.19) at the event in Reykjavik but she has been advised by her doctors to take some time off to recover from the illness.
In a series of Twitter posts, Rita said: ''I'm very sad to have to let all those attending the Solstice in Iceland know that I'm not going to be able to headline as planned. I've been struggling with a re-occurring chest infection and have been advised by my doctors to take time out to recover.
''I was so excited to spend time in Iceland and be part of this festival. I never take any cancellation lightly as I'm always hugely grateful for all the opportunities I have to perform as I love performing.
''I'm especially disappointed and heartbroken when it means letting down my wonderful fans. I'm so sorry to not be there! I love you all and thank you for your support.''
Rita vowed to make it up to her fans in Iceland by returning to perform in 2020.
She tweeted: ''I look forward to celebrating Solstice 2020 with you!''
The Summer Solstice Festival kicks off on Friday and will run over the entire weekend, with Iceland's 24-hour summer sun helping keep the party going.
Although it is not yet known who will replace Rita at the top of the bill other acts performing include The Black Eyed Peas, Foreign Beggars, infamous Russian feminist band Pussy Riot and Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters.
