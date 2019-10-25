Rita Ora was forced to pull out of her performance at Amazon's Fashion event in Berlin on Thursday (24.10.19) on doctor's orders.

The 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker took to Instagram to apologise to fans for having to miss the performance, due to an undisclosed illness, and admitted she was devastated.

In a lengthy post to fans, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: ''I am so sad to have to announce that I've woken up today poorly and have been ordered by doctors to miss the amazon event today.

''I've been looking forward to seeing you all so much.

''It is a decision that has been taken out of my hands and I am so sorry not to be there.

''Nothing makes me happier than performing and seeing my incredible fans and not being able to do that is devastating.

''You all mean the world to me.''

Rita's 'For You' collaborate Liam Payne ended up replacing the singer for the show.

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker recently opened up about her fears of ''burning out''.

She said: ''It is really important to look after yourself you know.

''And, yeah, I am worried about burning out, I'm only human.

''But at the same time I just pick what I do now - I try to balance it out.''

And she previously admitted she didn't know exhaustion was a ''real thing'' until she ended up in hospital.

The 28-year-old singer realised she needed to ''chill'' after being admitted for medical treatment and placed on an IV drip in June 2016 after pushing herself too hard and admitted she had no idea it could be such a serious problem.

She later said: ''I didn't know you could be that exhausted until it happens to you, but it's a real thing.

''I was genuinely that exhausted that I ended up in a hospital bed.

''I was just like, 'OK, I think I need to chill'.''

At the time, the 'Anywhere' hitmaker had shared a picture of herself in hospital connected to the drip and revealed she'd had a ''tough'' day.

She wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Today was pretty tough but I'm getting through it. Thank you to all of you for the support! I love you! #exhaustionisreal.''