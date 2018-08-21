Rita Ora paid tribute to the late Avicii at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (20.08.18).

Stepping up on stage to introduce Maluma's performance in New York City, the 27-year-old singer revealed their 'Lonely Together' collaboration had won the best dance prize.

Honouring the DJ - who tragically died in April at the age of 28 - she said: ''I wanna take a minute to say, I just found out that Avicii and I won Best Dance, so let's made some noise for Avicii right now. An amazing talent.''

Following the Swedish musician's death almost four months ago, Rita took to Twitter to share her condolences to his family and friends, and said she was ''heartbroken'' by the tragic news.

She wrote: ''I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking.

''Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Heartbroken.''

The two stars were close friends, and Rita opened up about how he ''changed her life'' during an emotional performance in the Netherlands just a week after his death.

She said: ''It's gonna be hard for me to sing this next song and I'll tell you why. I had the honour of collaborating with someone who changed my life and he was a really good friend of mine. I heard some DJs playing some of his music earlier, and I haven't sang his song that we did together ever since he passed away, until today. It's going to be very hard for me to sing this next song.

''I'm obviously talking about the incredible Avicii. We collaborated on the last song that he released together, and so it's going to be very tough for me to sing this next one. One of my dearest friends and I would really appreciate that.''