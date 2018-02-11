British beauty Rita Ora has offered to provide the sex noises for a 'Fifty Shades' musical.
The 27-year-old singer plays the part of Mia, Christian Grey's sister, in the film trilogy and has admitted she'd be keen to play a very unusual role if talk of a 'Fifty Shades' musical ever comes to fruition.
Asked about the prospect of a theatre production, Rita replied: ''I wonder what songs Christian and Ana would sing while they're having sex. The music in that musical would just be like [moans like she's having sex]. I'd definitely give some sex noises.''
As well as appearing in the newest movie, 'Fifty Shades Freed', Rita has also teamed up with Liam Payne for the single 'For You', which appears on the film's soundtrack.
And she's admitted to relishing working with Liam, who she's admired since his pop career started with One Direction.
Of how the collaboration came about, Rita told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''I said to the studio, the movie studio and my label, 'I have to be a part of this soundtrack, these movies have done so much for me and I want to give back in the one way I know how.'
''And I love One Direction! I love all of them - and I like how they're all doing their own thing now.
''The duet with Liam really happened by chance, though. I knew [the song] existed; it was actually written by the team behind my new album, and it means a lot to me.
''But Liam actually recorded it first, so then I was like, 'Oh, Liam's already done his part I have to be involved!' I think that he was a fan of the song, I don't actually know how much he knows about the movies.''
