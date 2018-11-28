'Let You Love Me' hitmaker Rita Ora has admitted she ''loves being naked'' and wants to promote self-confidence.
Rita Ora ''loves being naked''.
The 28-year-old star stripped off for the latest issue of Clash Magazine, and decided to bare all on the cover to show how ''confident'' she is.
Speaking to 'Extra', she explained: ''I love being naked sometimes. I just wanted to show the the world that I was really confident in my body. I felt really liberated. I don't know, I felt great. I did it for myself.''
The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker hasn't always been so confident in her own skin though, as she previously admitted it ''took her a while'' to find her self belief.
She said last month: ''I'm very confident in my skin. It took me a while to get to this point in my life.
''When I was younger, I was very conscious about me having, like, curves and being, like, a woman - I was, like, the first to mature in my class and I just felt really, like, shy. Now I'm at a point where I feel like I'm very confident in myself.''
Meanwhile, there is speculation Rita is dating reality TV star Eyal Booker after the 'Love Island' contestant appeared on UK celebrity dating show 'Celebs Go Dating', where he became friends with her pal Vas Morgan.
Rita was spotted locking lips with Eyal after he attended her intimate London concert this weekend, and he's now said to be part of her ''inner circle''.
A source said: ''Rita and Vas are very close friends. He trusts Eyal and has got to know him on a personal level, and knew he and Rita would get along.
''Vas, Eyal and Rita's sister Elena were the only people watching her from the side of stage at the gig, proving he is already part of her inner circle.''
