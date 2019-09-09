Rita Ora says romance is ''faceless and genderless''.

The 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker insists she doesn't worry about gender when picking someone to date and she ''admires beauty'' from both men and women.

She said: ''I also admire. I admire beauty from men and women. I see things as faceless and genderless, for me it is about the person.''

And the 28-year-old singer is fed up of being linked with every man she is spotted with, including her collaborator Liam Payne - with whom she is just ''good friends''.

She shared: ''Of course it annoys me as it doesn't happen to guys. Why don't people assume the guy is with the girl? It is always that girl is with that guy. I have a lot of male friends, a lot of very attractive male friends, and they are my good friends. It doesn't mean you have to be hooking up with them you know.''

Rita released a song 'Girls' previously, which includes the lyrics ''Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, red wine, I just wanna kiss girls,'' and she was accused of ''exploiting bisexuality'', something she keenly denied.

She added: ''I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be. 'Girls' was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationships with woman and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey.''

Rita is looking for a ''secure man'' who wouldn't worry about what was said about her online or in the newspapers but she admits they can be ''hard to find''.

She told the Daily Star Online: ''It depends on who you are dating if you have to text them when stories come out. You have to date a secure man, that is the goal. It is hard to find a man don't get me wrong but it exists. I have met a few.''