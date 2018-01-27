Rita Ora is set to perform at this year's BRIT Awards.

The 'Anywhere' hitmaker - who recently teamed up with One Direction star Liam Payne on the 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack, 'For You' - is the latest act confirmed to perform at the annual ceremony at London's The O2 arena on February 21, joining the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Foo Fighters.

Rita said: ''I am so honoured to be performing at The BRITs this year, as a British artist it has always been a dream of mine and I am beyond excited''

BRITs Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley said: ''The BRIT Awards are a celebration of the biggest success stories of the last 12 months in music and Rita has had an incredible year. She is one of the most exciting British artists of her generation. I am so pleased to welcome her to The BRITs stage and very much look forward to what will undoubtedly be one of the evenings many highlights.''

The addition of Rita comes after it was announced that BRITs Critics' Choice winner Jorja smith is set to duet with Rag'n'Bone Man.

It will be the first time a winner of the accolade has performed at the main event in the same year as winning the gong.

On the announcement, Jorja - who wowed viewers with her duet with Stormzy on 'The BRITs Are Coming' nominations show - said: ''I can't believe I'll be performing at The BRIT Awards. Rag'n'Bone Man has had an incredible year and is such a crazy talent. When he asked me at the end of last year to perform I was so happy as it's a real honour to be sharing the stage with him.''

The Mastercard-sponsored ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV, will see British comedian Jack Whitehall host.