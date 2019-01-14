Rita Ora is Escada's new brand ambassador.

Rita Ora has teamed up with German label Escada to become their new brand ambassador and she will appear in the company's new spring campaign.
The 28-year-old singer has teamed up with the German label to become the face of the brand and is set to appear in their spring campaign in which she has customised the Escada Heart bag in an exclusive bright red shade.
Rita was drawn to Escada because she has huge admiration for founder Margaretha Ley, who created the brand in 1978 with Wolfgang Ley.
Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, the 'Anywhere' hitmaker said: ''Escada was a brand that I grew up with, I remember seeing their campaigns as a child and thinking the women look so powerful yet relatable. The brand has always championed the message of designing for a woman by a woman.''
Escada has had its image rejuvenated under their new global design director, Niall Sloan, and he says Rita has been made the face of the brand because she is such a ''strong woman'' and represents the company's values.
Sloan said: ''She is a true Escada woman. Our founder made her name dressing strong women, she armed them with a wardrobe to break glass ceilings in business in the 70s, 80s and 90s and Rita embodies the spirit of those women.''
Rita's customised Heart bag will be going on sale online and in stores from March 26 and a percentage of the money made through sales of the bag will be donated to the charity Women for Women, which helps support women in conflict areas such as Rita's home country of Kosovo.
Speaking about the charity initiative, the pop star said: ''The charity helps women get back on their feet and that's very special to me. It goes back to Escada's DNA and what they stand for.''
