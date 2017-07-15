Rita Ora is reportedly dating Tyrone Wood.

The 26-year-old singer has rumoured to be romantically linked to the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood's 33-year-old son, and the duo are believed to have been enjoying spending time with one another for a ''period of months'', which has seen them jet away on a secret vacation together.

Speaking about the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker's love life to The Sun Online, a source said: ''Rita and Tyrone met last year but have only recently taken their relationship to the next level. While it's all quite new, they're getting on really well and have even been on holiday quietly together.''

Rita has previously dated fellow artist Calvin Harris, Richard Hilfiger and Dave Gardner over the years, but it has been claimed Tyrone is unlike her previous boyfriends because he is not ''fame hungry'' and is a ''one-woman man''.

The source continued: ''Rita likes Tyrone because, unlike some of her exes, he's a one-woman man and not fame-hungry.''

The blonde-haired beauty is also fond of her new flame because of his philanthropic works, which she finds ''really attractive'' and she is hugely supportive of him and his partnerships with various charities.

The insider said: ''He does a lot of work for charity too and she finds that really attractive. And she has been really supportive of that.''

Meanwhile, Rita is set for a busy year ahead as she is currently preparing for the release of her long-awaited second studio album, and is looking to buy a home in New York City where she spends an increasing amount of her time.

A source previously said: ''She is in America a lot and now feels like the right time to buy in the Big Apple.''

As well as finishing her LP, and looking to relocate to America, she has also been secretly writing a script for a film.

She explained: ''I'd love to do a film. I've been writing one like secretly.

''It's really early, early days obviously so my dream is to one day co-produce, co-write, do the soundtrack and just do something behind the scenes.''