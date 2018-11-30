Rita Ora is reportedly dating Andrew Garfield.

The 28-year-old pop singer and the former 'Spider-Man' star - who previously dated actress Emma Stone - are in the early stages of their relationship, but both recently attended the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London.

A source close to Rita told The Sun newspaper: ''Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

''It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.''

Rita - who previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian - split from producer Andrew Watt in September, while Andrew has also separated from actress Susie Abromeit.

Meanwhile, Rita recently claimed that there's ''beauty in being who you truly are''.

The chart-topping pop star - who has just released her second studio album - stressed the importance of being sincere, saying it's good to ''embrace'' who you are and not worry too much about what other people might be thinking.

Rita explained: ''Be comfortable and confident with who you are. If you are a shy person, embrace it.

''There is beauty in being who you truly are. Don't try and be anyone else apart from yourself. I really try and be myself as much as possible.''

Rita also spoke out in defence of Kanye West, explaining that even though his opinions may not be popular, she supported his right to voice them.

The British star said: ''Look: people are able to believe what they want to believe. What Kanye believes in is his choice. You can't separate the two, but everyone is free to make their own choices and decisions in the world.''