Rita Ora proved to be a winner at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday (11.08.18) when she took to the stage to celebrate the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

The 27-year-old pop star headlined the concert which followed the competition which saw some of the world's top jockeys split into teams to compete to lift the trophy at the track in Berkshire, England.

Rita took to the stage in a royal blue military cord jacket matched with shorts and a blue Itchy Scratchy Patchy beret emblazoned with the word ''Justice''

After she played 'Your Song', Rita whipped off her jacket to reveal a matching corset blouse which showed off her curvaceous figure as she strutted up and down the stage.

Other tracks in her set included 'Girls', Doing It', 'Hot Right Now' and 'Anywhere' and after wowing the crowd with her band and backing dancers she took to her Instagram account to thank fans for their efforts singing along to her hits and braving the rain to dance.

She posted: ''Last night was so fun. Thank you for having me headline @ascotracecourse (sic)''

Rita was joined on the bill by Example, Soul Ii Soul and BBC Radio DJ Scott Mills who got the crowd going at the start with a set of EDM and pop hits.

Example, 36, loved seeing the horse racing before taking to the stage and he was very keen to meet jockey Hayley Turner who was part of the victorious Girls team and was the winner of the prestigious Silver Saddle trophy as the jockey who accumulated the most points on the day.

Referring to Ascot's famously smart dress code, he said: ''I'm sorry I'm not dressed up, but I'm having a great time here. I definitely want to meet Hayley Turner, she's amazing.''

Rita will next be seen at the MTV Video Music Awards where she is reportedly expected to sing 'Lonely Together' as a tribute to her late friend Avicii.

It was the last release made by the DJ before his death in April at the age of 28 and Rita is due to take to the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20 for a special performance in his honor.