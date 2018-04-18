Rita Ora has praised Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez as her ''biggest inspirations'', as she says she wants to ''broaden her resume'' with different skills.
The 27-year-old singer jetted off to the Coachella Valley Music Festival in California over the weekend with the specific aim to see the 'Halo' hitmaker perform, and has dubbed her, along with singer and actress J.Lo, as the two stars she admires most.
Rita - who has also launched an acting career of her own with her role as Mia Grey in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise - said: ''I chose to do multiple things like TV and movies. I kind of can't go back now. I really actually enjoy it. One of my biggest inspirations [besides] Beyonce, is Jennifer Lopez. She's really hard-working. I see how much she does and I'm like, 'I want to do that!'''
The 'Proud' hitmaker recently landed a role in the upcoming live action Pokemon movie 'Detective Pikachu', and has said her decision to ''broaden her resume'' came as she wanted to experience new things.
She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There's different types of entertainers nowadays and I really want to broaden my resume. I want to do movies, I want to do music, I want to travel the world, you know?''
It comes after Rita recently revealed she would love to act in more movies in the future, including taking on a superhero.
Asked if she'd do more movies, she said: ''Yeah, I would love to. I would love to do lots of films. For me, it's always about the script. I would love to do things that involve power, or maybe something like a superhero.''
Rita blended her singing and acting talents together for her role in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise's final instalment 'Fifty Shades Freed' earlier this year, as not only did her character have a larger part, but she also teamed up with Liam Payne to record 'For You' for the soundtrack.
And following the success of the franchise, Rita even teased that her character could be set to star in her own spin-off.
She said: ''There could be a sequel because I get kidnapped and there's a whole thing that happens, I'm not spoiling it because the book is already out.''
