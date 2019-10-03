Rita Ora is in talks to star in an 'Oliver!' remake.

The 28-year-old singer - who has appeared in three films in the 'Fifty Shades' franchise - is said to have held discussions with Disney about portraying a character based on the Artful Dodger in the new movie, which is expected to be called 'Twist'.

A source said: ''Rita has held discussions about the role and reckons it could really help cement her as a credible actress.

''The film is going to be considerably different from the original, but her character will be loosely based on the Artful Dodger.''

The motion picture is expected to be a contemporary take on the original 1968 musical drama film, which was based on Charles Dickens' 1800s novel 'Oliver Twist'.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The talks are ongoing but she is eager to make it happen and the casting team have been really impressed with Rita so far.

''The film is going to be massive and there is already a lot of buzz around it in the industry so it's very exciting for her.''

In the book and film, orphan Oliver Twist escapes a workhouse, where he was born, and flees to London where he meets the Artful Dodger, who is part of a juvenile pickpocket gang led by the older Fagin.

In 2016, it was speculated that Ice Cube could be set to play Fagin, and also have a hand in producing the project.

What's more, last year, Adele was said to be wanted by movie bosses to play Nancy in the movie.

A source said at the time: ''Bosses are still really keen to get Adele on board but they will not be seen to be giving her preferential treatment.

''They know she has a world class voice but want to see if she can sustain that while also acting and dancing. It's going to be a huge production and they need to cast the right people with enough stamina.

''There's been a few bumps in the road on the project but everybody is quietly hopeful that once they get Adele in front of the panel they can move forward. If it gets anything like the success of Sir Cameron McIntosh's [who is backing the project] 'Les Miserables' remake, everybody will be chuffed.''