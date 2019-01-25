Rita Ora says she has faced ''complications'' with getting certain designers to dress her, after Bebe Rexha slammed designers for refusing to make her a Grammys dress because she's ''too big''.
Earlier this week, Bebe Rexha slammed designers for not wanting to work with her on a custom made gown for the upcoming Grammy Awards because she's deemed ''too big'' at a size eight, and now Rita has said she too has faced difficulties in getting designers to make red carpet gowns for her.
The 28-year-old singer said that whilst she's never considered it a ''personal attack'' when designers turn her down, she doesn't always find it easy to find someone who will style her.
Speaking to People magazine, Rita said: ''There were complications, yes, because you have to adapt to your body. I feel like I've never looked at it as a personal attack towards me because this is who I am and this is always who I am going to be and I've never changed for anybody. I think consistency is key. I don't take clothes not fitting me personally, I just find something that fits and I wear the s**t out of it. I feel like that's what it takes to be a trailblazer and trendsetter.''
Her comments come after Bebe, 29, launched a social media tirade against designers to claimed she wasn't slim enough to fit into their designs.
In a video posted on her account, she fumed: ''So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever.
''And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet ... So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big.''
The 'Meant to Be' singer is angry that the designers who have snubbed her are giving out the wrong message that anyone who is size eight and above isn't ''beautiful''.
She added: ''If a size 6-8, is too big, then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don't want to wear your f***ing dresses. 'Cause that's crazy ... You're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses.''
