Rita Ora doesn't give ''attention'' to dating rumours about herself, but says she doesn't mind people speculating about her love life.
Rita Ora doesn't give ''attention'' to dating rumours about herself.
The 28-year-old singer has been romantically linked to several high profile stars including Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian, and most recently Andrew Garfield, and has said doesn't ''complain'' when it comes to speculation about her dating habits, because she knows people will always gossip about celebrity love lives.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It's part of the territory. You pick and choose. I don't complain about it. I just don't put attention toward it.''
Her comments come after she recently revealed she doesn't have particular type of person she likes to date.
She said: ''I never know what I'm looking for. I don't actually [have a type], at all.''
Rita's latest single 'Let You Love Me' deals with the struggles of committing to a relationship, but claims she no longer has any trouble letting romantic love interests into her life.
She added: ''I don't have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.''
In November, Rita was romantically linked to 'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor Andrew, and although neither of them confirmed the romance, they were spotted together again over the Christmas period in London.
A source close to the pop star said: ''Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.
''It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.''
Before Andrew, Rita was briefly linked to UK reality star Eyal Booker, whom she met through mutual friend Vas Morgan.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...