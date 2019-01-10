Rita Ora doesn't give ''attention'' to dating rumours about herself.

The 28-year-old singer has been romantically linked to several high profile stars including Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian, and most recently Andrew Garfield, and has said doesn't ''complain'' when it comes to speculation about her dating habits, because she knows people will always gossip about celebrity love lives.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''It's part of the territory. You pick and choose. I don't complain about it. I just don't put attention toward it.''

Her comments come after she recently revealed she doesn't have particular type of person she likes to date.

She said: ''I never know what I'm looking for. I don't actually [have a type], at all.''

Rita's latest single 'Let You Love Me' deals with the struggles of committing to a relationship, but claims she no longer has any trouble letting romantic love interests into her life.

She added: ''I don't have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.''

In November, Rita was romantically linked to 'The Amazing Spider-Man' actor Andrew, and although neither of them confirmed the romance, they were spotted together again over the Christmas period in London.

A source close to the pop star said: ''Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

''It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.''

Before Andrew, Rita was briefly linked to UK reality star Eyal Booker, whom she met through mutual friend Vas Morgan.