Chart-topping singer Rita Ora has admitted she approaches her ambitions ''like a man''.
Rita Ora approaches her ambitions ''like a man''.
The 26-year-old star has previously spoken about her long-term aspiration of building her own empire - but Rita has admitted that, unlike Tyra Banks, her co-star on 'America's Next Top Model', she isn't able to multi-task.
Asked about her ambitions, Rita shared: ''I just really want to make something so that I can retire and be all right. You know what I mean? My parents have always been really futuristic humans, always thinking about the future. And we were just raised like that. I didn't know what I meant by empire when I was just starting out. I didn't know.
''I did 'America's Next Top Model' and Tyra, she created an empire. I really respect people who do that because it just makes you look really multi-tasking, you know? I mean, to be honest, I can't even pass my driving test, let alone start an empire. I'm like a man: I focus on one thing. No offence. I've got a bit of an Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder about this.''
Ultimately, Rita admitted that her central aspiration is to please her parents, Vera and Besnik.
Rita's family left Kosovo for political reasons and relocated to London in the early 90s, where she subsequently developed her singing talents.
Speaking to #legend, Rita said: ''I've become obsessed with creating something because I've got a family and all that. My parents, I want them to be happy.''
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...