Rita Ora has been doing all she can to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower inferno in west London on Wednesday (13.06.17).

The 'Your Song' hitmaker was left ''devastated'' when she found out 12 people were killed and several injured after a faulty fridge exploded inside the 27-storey apartment building, as she used to play inside there when she was a child.

Taking to Instagram to send her love and prayers, she wrote: ''This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening.

''My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast.

''I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help. (sic)''

On Twitter, she added: ''Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy in west London (sic).''

The 26-year-old pop star also shared several videos on her Instagram Story of her beside black sacks containing food and water supplies, which were to be handed out to those who are now without a home.

Rita isn't the only celebrity to have offered their support and help either, as fellow Londoner Adele, 29, was spotted at a vigil for those who tragically lost their lives in the blaze.

A Twitter fan account for the singer tweeted the news in the early hours of Thursday (15.06.17) morning, and claimed the star was ''hugging everyone'' and doing her best to ''comfort them''.

The user - who goes by the name @AdeleUnion - wrote: ''Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire

''Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them (sic)''

Twitter user @FourMee also tweeted about Adele's appearance, and shared an image of the star at the vigil.

They wrote: ''Adele near the #Grenfell Tower in an Abaya. Respect to you. (sic)''

And the same user took to Instagram to share a collage of images of the 'Hello' hitmaker, where they also claimed her husband Simon Konecki had joined her.

They captioned the image: ''Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele#grenfelltower #simonkonecki (sic)''