Rita Ora's facing a bit of a challenge over Christmas - she has to diet while cooking her family's dinner.
The singer and actress is hoping to lose a little weight over the holidays and insists that with her cooking, that won't be a problem.
"I'm trying to have a diet on my holiday," she tells Access Hollywood Live, "and I'm going to cook for the family; it's my first time... There's five family members... It's gonna be interesting. I don't think anyone's gonna eat it when they look at it; I'm not the best cook in the world, honestly."
But the star is just happy to be back in Britain for the holidays after a busy 2016, which ended with her hosting America's Next Top Model on TV in the U.S.
"I'm just happy to go home," she adds. "I haven't been home for a long time."
