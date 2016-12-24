The singer and actress is hoping to lose a little weight over the holidays and insists that with her cooking, that won't be a problem.

"I'm trying to have a diet on my holiday," she tells Access Hollywood Live, "and I'm going to cook for the family; it's my first time... There's five family members... It's gonna be interesting. I don't think anyone's gonna eat it when they look at it; I'm not the best cook in the world, honestly."

But the star is just happy to be back in Britain for the holidays after a busy 2016, which ended with her hosting America's Next Top Model on TV in the U.S.

"I'm just happy to go home," she adds. "I haven't been home for a long time."