Rita Ora, Grace Jones and Nile Rodgers & Chic have been announced for 2018's Henley Festival.

The 'Anywhere' singer will take to the famous floating stage on Henley-on-Thames riverbank on July 11, at the music extravaganza held in Oxfordshire, England.

And the 27-year-old beauty will no doubt treat her fans to some news songs, following the long-awaited arrival of her second studio album in Spring 2018.

Grace is bringing her energetic headline set that is guaranteed to include a string of costume changes and dance-club hits.

The former Bond girl - who played henchwoman May Day in the 1985 007 movie 'A View to a Kill' - released her last record 'Hurricane' in 2008 and will bring her wild show to the event on July 12.

And the next night, July 13, Nile and his band will bring the funk to Henley with a set that will no doubt include his biggest hits 'Le Freak' and 'Everybody Dance'.

Saturday night will see Curtis Stigers and The Ronnie Scott's Big Band present 'Sinatra At The Sands.' Internationally-acclaimed American jazz vocalist Curtis Stigers will channel the hip, swinging chemistry of Frank Sinatra and the Count Basie Orchestra for a brilliant night which will fly the Henley audience to the moon.

Henley Festival will close on Sunday, July 15, with the English National Opera performing with soloists, full orchestra and chorus, under the baton of ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

Pet Shop Boys, Chaka Khan and Jess Glynne performed last year and in 2016, Sir Elton John and Dame Shirley Bassey performed to a sold-out crowd.