Rita Ora felt ''super powerful'' playing The Artful Dodger in 'Twist'.

The 'How To Be Lonely' hitmaker - who appeared in all three of the 'Fifty Shades' movies and also had a minor role in 'Southpaw' - is playing a female version of the member of the juvenile pickpocket gang led by Fagin (Sir Michael Caine) in the remake of the Charles Dickens classic 'Oliver Twist' for Sky, alongside ex-boyfriend Rafferty Law as the titular orphan.

And she said getting to play the part which is a man in the original was ''great''.

In an interview with The Face, she said: ''It's going to be amazing to see.

​''The Artful Dodger is usually played by a man, so it was great to get my female perspective of the character. I felt super powerful and really inspired.''

The 29-year-old singer-and-actress added how she aspires to be like Lady Gaga and Madonna - who are known for their music and acting.

When asked if fans can expect more movie roles, she replied: ''I'm obsessed with the Madonnas and Gagas. They do it all. I'd love to put out as much as possible and just keep it rolling.''

Meanwhile, it had previously been rumoured that Adele was wanted by movie bosses to play Nancy in the movie.

A source said at the time: ''Bosses are still really keen to get Adele on board but they will not be seen to be giving her preferential treatment.

''They know she has a world class voice but want to see if she can sustain that while also acting and dancing. It's going to be a huge production and they need to cast the right people with enough stamina.

''There's been a few bumps in the road on the project but everybody is quietly hopeful that once they get Adele in front of the panel they can move forward. If it gets anything like the success of Sir Cameron McIntosh's [who is backing the project] 'Les Miserables' remake, everybody will be chuffed.''