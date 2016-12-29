Rita Ora feels ''really lonely right now.''

The 26-year-old singer - who has been single since she split from Tommy Hilfiger's son Richard in July last year - has spent the past few months in the US hosting 'America's Next Top Model', but she is looking forward to returning to the UK in the near future and directing her attention back towards her music.

She said: ''I missed [performing]. I missed being home, I missed people hearing me sing and I missed people singing the words back to me that I wrote. It makes me really emotional but it makes me bless I have this. I'm really lonely right now.''

But the 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker will have something to focus on soon as she's planning to release her new album next year after she settled her bitter six-month legal battle with her former label Roc Nation in June this year.

The label - founded by Jay Z in 2008 - sued Rita for $2.4 million because they believed she had breached the terms of her contract.

Once the lawsuit was settled, the blonde beauty signed with Atlantic Records.

She explained: ''I've taken control, especially this year. I've never been in a more powerful position in my career than I am right now.''

And, although her music career is set to pick up again next year, Rita has decided to put her love life on the back burner for the time being.

Speaking to heat magazine, Rita - who was romantically linked to Lewis Hamilton earlier this year - said: ''I haven't thought about [love]. I don't know if that's sad or what, but I don't right now.''