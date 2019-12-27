Rita Ora feels she's too famous to go out for coffee.

The 29-year-old pop star has revealed she would love to walk around the streets and visit cute cafes in London, but Rita - who is to serve as a judge on 'Masked Singer', the new music game show - insists her fame stops her from doing normal things.

Asked what she'd do if she was anonymous, Rita told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm going to be boring and say something really simple. I'd love to go shopping down Portobello Road with my sister and mum.

''Grab coffee and cake in a cute little cafe and have a wander around the streets. It's been a little while since I've been able to do that and I can't think of a better way to spend a day.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Rita is dating Rafferty Law.

The pop star and the 23-year-old actor son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost began seeing each other after meeting on the set of new movie 'Twist', in which she plays the Artful Dodger and he is starring as Oliver.

A source said: ''It has been simmering for some time after they started working together.

''People made a few comments about the chemistry straight away and the gossip started from there. But it was only after a while that the attraction really grew into something meaningful between them.''

Rita and Rafferty made a conscious effort to initially keep their romance a secret - but they decided to go public by holding hands as they left the British Fashion Awards after-party earlier this month.

The loved-up couple were spotted leaving Giorgio Armani's bash at Harry's Bar together.