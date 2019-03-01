Rita Ora has released a new version of 'Only Want You' featuring 6LACK.

The 'Let Me Love You' singer teamed up with the Baltimore rapper for the catchy number, which is a freshened up take on the track from her latest LP 'Phoenix'.

According to a press release, it's about the 28-year-old singer ''realising she has found the one'' and questioning ''whether her past actions have hindered her chances''.

6LACK - whose real name is Ricardo Valentine - spits: ''She don't want a remix, she want the OG.

''She told me she love the new me and the old me.''

The new single comes ahead of the pop star's 'Phoenix World Tour', which kicks off in Melbourne, Australia tonight (01.03.19) and heads to UK arenas this May.

Speaking about the shows, she said: ''I'm so happy to be on tour again! Nothing makes me happier than performing and travelling to see all my fans.

''It will be first time performing news songs from 'Phoenix' and I can't wait for you to hear them! I'm looking forward to this tour so much.''

'Phoenix' is Rita's second studio album - following her debut self-titled record in 2012 - and she previously said it was a ''true labour of love''.

She added: ''One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way.

''I'm so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I'm really proud of.

''They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart.

''Both challenging and euphoric at times.

''I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening.''

'Only Want You' featuring 6LACK is out now.