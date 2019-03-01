Rita Ora has teamed up with the rapper 6LACK on a new version of her song 'Only Want You' from her acclaimed LP 'Phoenix'.
Rita Ora has released a new version of 'Only Want You' featuring 6LACK.
The 'Let Me Love You' singer teamed up with the Baltimore rapper for the catchy number, which is a freshened up take on the track from her latest LP 'Phoenix'.
According to a press release, it's about the 28-year-old singer ''realising she has found the one'' and questioning ''whether her past actions have hindered her chances''.
6LACK - whose real name is Ricardo Valentine - spits: ''She don't want a remix, she want the OG.
''She told me she love the new me and the old me.''
The new single comes ahead of the pop star's 'Phoenix World Tour', which kicks off in Melbourne, Australia tonight (01.03.19) and heads to UK arenas this May.
Speaking about the shows, she said: ''I'm so happy to be on tour again! Nothing makes me happier than performing and travelling to see all my fans.
''It will be first time performing news songs from 'Phoenix' and I can't wait for you to hear them! I'm looking forward to this tour so much.''
'Phoenix' is Rita's second studio album - following her debut self-titled record in 2012 - and she previously said it was a ''true labour of love''.
She added: ''One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way.
''I'm so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I'm really proud of.
''They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart.
''Both challenging and euphoric at times.
''I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening.''
'Only Want You' featuring 6LACK is out now.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...