Rita Ora played coy when asked about her Andrew Garfield romance rumours.

The 28-year-old singer has recently been the subject of relationship speculation between herself and the 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor, and when asked about their connection in an interview, Rita refused to give a direct answer.

During an appearance on 'The Morning Mash Up' on SiriusXM, the 'Let You Love Me' singer was asked: ''Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?''

And Rita laughed as she admitted the host was making her ''wake-up'' during the morning interview as she thought of a way to dodge the question.

She said: ''You're making me wake up this morning. I don't watch Spider-Man. That's my answer.''

Rita and Andrew were first spotted together in November, and whilst neither of them have confirmed the rumours, they were spotted together again over the Christmas period in London.

A source close to the pop star said: ''Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

''It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.''

The singer's comments come after she recently claimed she doesn't mind speculation about her dating habits, because she knows people will always gossip about celebrity love lives.

She said: ''It's part of the territory. You pick and choose. I don't complain about it. I just don't put attention toward it.''

And Rita also revealed she doesn't have particular type of person she likes to date.

She said: ''I never know what I'm looking for. I don't actually [have a type], at all.''