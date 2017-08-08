Rita Ora has delayed her second studio album until 2018.

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker was expected to release the record in November - five years after her debut 'Ora' dropped - but she has now revealed it is more likely to come out at the ''beginning of next year''.

She said: ''My album will be dropping very soon. I do want to say the beginning of next year but, hey, surprises do come, don't they? Because we have the internet.''

The 26-year-old star confirmed she will be hitting the road for a world tour when her album drops, and it will be a dream come true to sing at stadiums around the globe.

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A, she said: ''Yes, I will be doing a world tour. That's exactly what I want to do, that's been one of my dreams. So keep an eye out for dates.''

Just last month, Rita told fans her album will be released in November, the same month as she turns 27.

She said: ''I was going crazy not being able to put music out, I am happy to do that and knowing you guys are still there makes me so happy.

''The album is going to come out in November and it's going to be major. I've been working on it for ages. There's some amazing people on it and amazing surprises.

''I didn't even tell you guys ... It's the first time I've told you. It's also coming the month of my birthday.''

Rita previously sued her former record label Roc Nation for delaying her album and refusing to take her phone calls.

Roc Nation then counter-sued the star for breaking her recording contract.

The two parties reached a settlement in May 2016, and the 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer signed a deal with Atlantic Records before getting to work on new music.