Rita Ora is reportedly dating reality TV star Eyal Booker.

The 28-year-old singer is believed to be romancing the former 'Love Island' contestant, after he appeared on UK celebrity dating show 'Celebs Go Dating', where he became friends with Rita's pal Vas Morgan.

Rita was spotted locking lips with Eyal after he attended her intimate London concert this weekend, and he's now said to be part of the 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker's ''inner circle''.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Rita and Vas are very close friends.

''He trusts Eyal and has got to know him on a personal level, and knew he and Rita would get along.

''Vas, Eyal and Rita's sister Elena were the only people watching her from the side of stage at the gig, proving he is already part of her inner circle.''

However, a representative for Eyal denied rumours of a romance between the pair when contacted by the publication.

The speculation comes after Rita confirmed last month that she had split from her former boyfriend Andrew Watt after 13 months together, as she said that whilst she's ''fine'' being single, she looks for the ''whole package'' when it comes to her perfect man.

She said: ''Well, I'm very big about personalities. I'm also a bit about attire and the looks and the whole package.''

The 'Girls' singer also claimed her sex life is ''non-existent'', because she doesn't have the time.

She added: ''Non-existent. I've been working so hard, I just fall asleep. Honest to God. I'm like, 'Yeah I'll meet you for a drink', but I was meant to go on this dinner [with a guy] after this, and I was just like, 'I need to go to sleep'.

''[But] I think it's a good place for me like, as a woman, as somebody who feels really embedded with their job, and super optimistic about the future.''