Rita Ora is reportedly dating reality TV star Eyal Booker, after being introduced via mutual friend Vas Morgan.
Rita Ora is reportedly dating reality TV star Eyal Booker.
The 28-year-old singer is believed to be romancing the former 'Love Island' contestant, after he appeared on UK celebrity dating show 'Celebs Go Dating', where he became friends with Rita's pal Vas Morgan.
Rita was spotted locking lips with Eyal after he attended her intimate London concert this weekend, and he's now said to be part of the 'Let You Love Me' hitmaker's ''inner circle''.
A source told The Sun Online: ''Rita and Vas are very close friends.
''He trusts Eyal and has got to know him on a personal level, and knew he and Rita would get along.
''Vas, Eyal and Rita's sister Elena were the only people watching her from the side of stage at the gig, proving he is already part of her inner circle.''
However, a representative for Eyal denied rumours of a romance between the pair when contacted by the publication.
The speculation comes after Rita confirmed last month that she had split from her former boyfriend Andrew Watt after 13 months together, as she said that whilst she's ''fine'' being single, she looks for the ''whole package'' when it comes to her perfect man.
She said: ''Well, I'm very big about personalities. I'm also a bit about attire and the looks and the whole package.''
The 'Girls' singer also claimed her sex life is ''non-existent'', because she doesn't have the time.
She added: ''Non-existent. I've been working so hard, I just fall asleep. Honest to God. I'm like, 'Yeah I'll meet you for a drink', but I was meant to go on this dinner [with a guy] after this, and I was just like, 'I need to go to sleep'.
''[But] I think it's a good place for me like, as a woman, as somebody who feels really embedded with their job, and super optimistic about the future.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...