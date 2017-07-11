Rita Ora was so nervous working alongside the late Carrie Fisher she kept forgetting her lines.

The 26-year-old singer-and-actress appears with the late 'Star Wars' legend in upcoming film 'Wonderwell' and she admitted she struggled to compose herself on set when she was shooting with Carrie, who passed away last December at the age of 60.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: ''I was so nervous that I kept forgetting my lines - I couldn't believe I was working alongside a legend like her. But she was really there for me. She would stop the set and be like, 'Are you OK? Do you want to do it again?' ''

'Wonderwell' is set against the commercially driven world of high fashion and modelling, the story focuses on a 12-year-old girl who travels through a magic portal and gets her wish to grow up.

Rita isn't the only young actress to praise Carrie for her support and for being an inspiration.

Daisy Ridley starred as Rey alongside Carrie as General Leia Organa - previously known as Princess Leia - in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and will also be seen with her in the upcoming sci-fi sequel 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 25-year-old British actress admits the lesson she learned from Carrie was to always be yourself and never compromise yourself as a person for your work.

Daisy said: ''Carrie lived her life the way she wanted to, never apologising for anything, which is something I'm still learning. '''Embarrassed' is the wrong word, but there were times through it all when I felt like I was ... shrinking. And she told me never to shrink away from it - that it should be enjoyed.''