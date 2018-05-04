Rita Ora has finally confirmed her single 'Girls', which features Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX, will be released on May 11.
Rita Ora has confirmed her 'Girls' collaboration features Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.
The 'Your Song' hitmaker took to Twitter on Friday afternoon (04.05.18) to announce the hotly-anticipated song will be released next week.
Alongside the artwork, she wrote: ''I'm so happy to finally announce my new single GIRLS feat some amazing powerful women who have inspired me so much! Thank you @iamcardib @beberexha @charli_xcx ! OUT 11th MAY (sic)''
The 'Body On Me' hitmaker is said to have been inspired by the 2001 'Lady Marmalade' music video starring Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim for the promo for the track, which is believed to have been filmed in London last week.
'MotorSport' rapper Cardi is on the same record label as Rita, and is said to have agreed to the job despite being heavily pregnant with her first child with her Migos rapper fiancé Offset.
An insider said recently: ''She wanted a female rapper to appear on the song and so called in a favour from her [Atlantic] label mate Cardi B.''
Cardi's scenes are said to have been filmed in the US.
The source added: ''Rita Ora loves Lady Marmalade and has wanted to do an all-star pop collaboration for years. She finally got her wish recently when Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX agreed to appear on her next single Girls.''
Rita's label bosses are said to be splashing the cash on the star-studded video.
The 27-year-old singer previewed a live version of 'Girls' with Charli and 'Cigarette' hitmaker Raye at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull last year, and fans have been waiting ever since for a recorded version and video.
Rita previously revealed her plans to get her fellow female musician friends to join forces for the girl power promo.
She said: ''I have a really cool song called 'Girls' that has all my girls in the industry that I'm friends with, that I love. And they're on the video, too. It's going to be all about females.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...
Budding journalist and college student Anastasia Steele has never been the adventurous type in any...
Anastasia Steele is a shy college student who is forced to interview an enigmatic entrepreneur...
When young college student Anastasia Steele meets a mysterious wealthy businessman named Christian Grey, she...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...