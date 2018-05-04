Rita Ora has confirmed her 'Girls' collaboration features Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker took to Twitter on Friday afternoon (04.05.18) to announce the hotly-anticipated song will be released next week.

Alongside the artwork, she wrote: ''I'm so happy to finally announce my new single GIRLS feat some amazing powerful women who have inspired me so much! Thank you @iamcardib @beberexha @charli_xcx ! OUT 11th MAY (sic)''

The 'Body On Me' hitmaker is said to have been inspired by the 2001 'Lady Marmalade' music video starring Pink, Christina Aguilera and Lil' Kim for the promo for the track, which is believed to have been filmed in London last week.

'MotorSport' rapper Cardi is on the same record label as Rita, and is said to have agreed to the job despite being heavily pregnant with her first child with her Migos rapper fiancé Offset.

An insider said recently: ''She wanted a female rapper to appear on the song and so called in a favour from her [Atlantic] label mate Cardi B.''

Cardi's scenes are said to have been filmed in the US.

The source added: ''Rita Ora loves Lady Marmalade and has wanted to do an all-star pop collaboration for years. She finally got her wish recently when Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX agreed to appear on her next single Girls.''

Rita's label bosses are said to be splashing the cash on the star-studded video.

The 27-year-old singer previewed a live version of 'Girls' with Charli and 'Cigarette' hitmaker Raye at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull last year, and fans have been waiting ever since for a recorded version and video.

Rita previously revealed her plans to get her fellow female musician friends to join forces for the girl power promo.

She said: ''I have a really cool song called 'Girls' that has all my girls in the industry that I'm friends with, that I love. And they're on the video, too. It's going to be all about females.''