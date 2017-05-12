Rita Ora has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for her new single 'Your Song'.

The 26-year-old singer will be releasing her first since new music since 2015's 'Body On Me' on May 26.

British producer Steve Mac, 45, also worked with the pair on her comeback song.

Rita said: '''Your Song' has everything I wanted to express: it's a song that's full of positivity and about feeling on top of the world, like everything is going right and that's where my life is right now.

''I love working with Ed and Steve; it was incredible to really bring this idea to life with some of the most talented songwriters of our time.

''Ed and I have been friends since our teens, it's brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single, we definitely click creatively.''

'Your Song' is the first single from Rita's upcoming new album due for release at the end of the year and the buxom blonde says it shows how much she has changed in the last six years.

She said: ''I wanted people to really hear my voice. I recorded my first album when I was 19.

''I started this when I was 25 so much has changed for me since then personally and professionally which has allowed me to develop as an artist.'' first record since her It Rita's forthcoming LP is the follow-up to 2012's 'Ora', and she recently teased that it will touch on more ''personal'' aspects of her life as she admits she has always tried to keep her private life out of the limelight, but she is ready to bare her soul on her second record.

She said: ''Of everything I've accomplished, I'm proudest of my new album. It's going to shock people. I think it'll be like, 'Wow, I didn't know she had those emotions.' Because I don't think they really know me ... They see pictures of me, they watch me on TV, but I try to keep my personal life as private as possible, and I don't post pictures of who I'm seeing. On this album, though, I say things I think people have been wanting to know. But it's done in a moving-forward way. It's a positive, uplifting album.''

Last year Rita signed a new deal with Atlantic Records UK - a subsidiary of Warner Music Group - following her departure from Jay-Z's label Roc Nation and insisted that her second album will be deeply personal.