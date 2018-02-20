Rita Ora and Liam Payne will perform a duet of their song 'For You' at the BRITs.

The pair recorded the hit for the erotic drama 'Fifty Shades Freed', and during a Q&A on Twitter two days ahead of the awards, the 27-year-old beauty surprised her fans by inviting her collaborator to perform at the glitzy ceremony at London's The O2 arena on Wednesday (21.02.18).

She wrote: ''Hey Liam Payne, fancy joining me on stage at The Brits 2018?''

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker immediately replied: ''Well hi there Rita! Yes I suppose I can come and join you on stage for a little bit. So I'll see you on Wednesday I guess! (sic)''

And the thrilled 'Anywhere' singer added: ''So excited to have Liam Payne join my BRITs performance!''

The pair's announcement comes as it's reported hip-hop megastar Kendrick Lamar - who is nominated for International Male Solo Artist - is set to perform at the bash.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Having Kendrick on the line-up will be a big step in making the ceremony more diverse.''

Rita and Liam's duet is not the only one happening either, as Rag'n'Bone Man - real name Rory Graham - and 2018's Critics' Choice winner Jorja Smith are also set to perform together, though it's not known whether it will be an original song or cover.

On the announcement, Jorja - who will make history as the first winner of the rising star accolade to perform in the same year as picking up the coveted award - said: ''I can't believe I'll be performing at The BRIT Awards. Rag'n'Bone Man has had an incredible year and is such a crazy talent. When he asked me at the end of last year to perform I was so happy as it's a real honour to be sharing the stage with him.''

After picking up the prize, Rory's debut album 'Human' went straight to number one, achieving the fastest selling UK male debut of the decade and selling over 2.5 million copies worldwide.

They follow in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Emeli Sandé and Sam Smith by receiving the honour.

Other artists set to perform tomorrow night include Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Foo Fighters.