Rita Ora has teamed up with tropical house DJ Kygo on the song 'Carry On' for the 'Detective Pikachu' soundtrack.

The 'Let Me Love You' hitmaker unveiled the artwork for the single, which is released on Friday (19.04.19), and shared two pictures of herself channelling the titular Pokemon character in a bright yellow coat, whilst holding a magnifying glass.

Alongside the promo snaps, Rita wrote on Twitter: ''CARRY ON

I can't wait to show you my new song with @KygoMusic for @DetPikachuMovie out Friday!!! are you ready? Presave at http://smarturl.it/xCarryOn

#CarryOn (sic)''

Rita is no stranger to the world of soundtracks, having duetted with One Direction's Liam Payne on 'For You' from 2018's 'Fifty Shades Freed'.

The 28-year-old star also provided the soaring vocals on 'Grateful' from the 2014 flick 'Beyond The Lights' and recorded 'New York Raining' for the hit US series 'Empire'.

Rita - who recently released 'Only Want You' featuring 6LACK as the latest single from her second album 'Phoenix' - is currently on her 'Phoenix World Tour', which hits UK arenas next month.

Speaking about the shows, she said: ''I'm so happy to be on tour again! Nothing makes me happier than performing and travelling to see all my fans.

''It will be first time performing news songs from 'Phoenix' and I can't wait for you to hear them! I'm looking forward to this tour so much.''

'Phoenix' follows her debut self-titled record in 2012, and she previously said it was a ''true labour of love''.

She said: ''One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way.

''I'm so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I'm really proud of.

''They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart.

''Both challenging and euphoric at times.

''I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening.''