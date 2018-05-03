Rita Ora and G-Eazy are set to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball next month.
The 'Your Song' hitmaker and the 'No Limit' rapper complete the bill for the one-day event at London's Wembley Stadium on June 9, along with Sigala, Raye and Years & Years.
On Wednesday (02.05.18), Anne-Marie, garage king Craig David, 'Fine Line' singer Mabel, 'X Factor' alumni James Arthur and Jamaican rapper Sean Paul were announced.
Camila Cabello, 'Symphony' hitmakers Clean Bandit, DJ Jonas Blue, 'Envy Us' rapper Stefflon Don and 'Bestie' hitmaker Yungen are also set to perform.
Joining Shawn Mendes, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Charlie Puth and Jax Jones, who were the first acts to be confirmed.
Speaking to Roman Kemp about his unforgettable performance at the event last year, 'In My Blood' hitmaker Shawn said: ''There's a photo of me walking off the stage and I look back at that photo and it's just like, moments like that and when you watch videos back of that, it's very hard to believe that it's you!''
'2002' hitmaker Anne-Marie teased fans that she could be knocking on Shawn's door to ask for a collaboration.
She teased: ''Yeah, I'll do that. We should do that.''
Last year saw the likes of Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa entertain 80,000 fans.
Tickets went on sale at 8am this morning (03.05.18) and are expected to sell out fast.
