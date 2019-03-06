Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield have reportedly split up.

The 'Hot Right Now' singer and 'Amazing Spider-Man' star were believed to have been seeing each other for four months, but an insider has claimed the pair called time on their romance recently, despite spending the festive period together, as the 35-year-old actor allegedly wants to ''lead a more private life''.

Rita, 28, is reportedly heartbroken and trying to ''distract herself'' with her tour.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Rita is cut up about the whole situation.

''Andrew split up with her recently and it's been hard going as they had spent a lot of time together.

''They spent Christmas together and she thought things were going well between them.

''Her career is going from strength to strength and lives her life in the spotlight but he told her he wanted to lead a more private life.

''Rita had tried to do that and had kept their romance off social media but things didn't work out.

''She is currently on tour in Australia and is using it to distract herself from the whole situation.''

The pair were first spotted together in November, and whilst neither of them have confirmed the romance rumours, they were spotted together again over the Christmas period in London.

A source close to the pop star said at the time: ''Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

''It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.''

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' actress played coy when asked about the speculation that she was in a relationship with the actor.

During an appearance on 'The Morning Mash Up' on SiriusXM, the 'Let You Love Me' singer was asked: ''Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?''

And Rita laughed as she admitted the host was making her ''wake-up'' during the morning interview as she thought of a way to dodge the question.

She said: ''You're making me wake up this morning. I don't watch Spider-Man. That's my answer.''

Rita previously claimed she doesn't mind speculation about her dating habits, because she knows people will always gossip about celebrity love lives.

She said: ''It's part of the territory. You pick and choose. I don't complain about it. I just don't put attention toward it.''